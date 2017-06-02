Kim K. Penned An Emotional Letter About The Need For Gun Control

For the most part, Kim Kardashian West and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family keep their business and politics separate. However, we're in an era where it seems politicization is inevitable, and after the incident in Paris last September, it looks like Kim Kardashian West is poised to make gun control a personal mission. Friday, the reality television icon penned a letter on her website regarding the need for stricter gun control. The post is in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which occurs on June 2.
"I’ll be wearing orange to show my support for stricter gun control laws in the United States," Kardashian West writes. "In almost 20 years, our country has made very little progress in enacting laws that would help protect innocent Americans from people who should not have access to firearms. Right now, there are more guns owned by civilians in this country than in any other country in the world."
Kardashian goes on to criticize President Donald Trump for overturning President Obama's gun control legislation preventing people with registered mental illness from purchasing firearms. She notes of Trump's decree: "This is Crazy!"
"There is such a disconnect between what the country needs to protect our people and the laws that are proposed and enacted," Kardashian points out. "We have imposed restrictions on a number of constitutional rights for the sake of protecting people in this country, including freedom of speech and the right to exercise religious beliefs, so why is the second amendment any different?"
This isn't the first time Kim Kardashian has spoken about the second amendment. In November, following the attempted robbery in Paris, she spoke about her work with Everytown, an anti-gun violence nonprofit, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"There are so many loopholes in the system, and I just feel really passionately [that it has] to change," Kardashian West said of her work with the organization. (The NRA tweeted a vicious response to her criticism, pointing out that Paris, where the robbery occurred, has stricter gun laws than the U.S.)
In her letter today, the California native explains that the Paris incident has led her to believe "it is important to be safe and to have armed security."
She writes, "All of my security team is armed, but they also support stricter gun control laws and believe that we should restrict access to firearms for people with mental illness, anyone previously convicted of a misdemeanor, those who have been subject to a temporary restraining order and those at a higher risk of committing gun violence."
