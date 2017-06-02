Gia Giudice Is Going To Prom & Teresa Can't Believe It

My baby Gia is going to Prom with her Adorable handsome BF Nick! Love them to pieces! Here we go! #Prom2017 #mybabyisgrowingup ?Makeup by @mspriscillanyc Hair by @luciacasazza @lexicazoo dress by Jacqueline Boutique in Livingston

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT