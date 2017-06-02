Gia Giudice Is Going To Prom & Teresa Can't Believe It

Teresa Giudice's daughters are growing up so fast. On Thursday, Giudice shared a photo of her daughter Gia getting ready for prom, and the teen looks all grown up.
"My baby Gia is going to Prom with her Adorable handsome BF Nick! Love them to pieces! Here we go! #Prom2017 #mybabyisgrowingup," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned the first of four photos of Gia in her prom dress. Naturally, Giudice also credited the stylists and makeup artist responsible for Gia's look in the Instagram post caption.
The proud mama also shared a photo of Gia and Nick ahead of the big dance. The couple sported matching flowers, and Nick's tie perfectly complements Gia's gown.
It looks like Gia's makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio, created a prom look for one of Gia's friends, too.
And, of course, Giudice also shared an image of herself with her daughter.
Gia celebrated her 16th birthday in January, and prom is the latest in a series of firsts for the teen. In February, Giudice shared an Instagram photo of Gia behind the wheel with a learner's permit. (In New Jersey, teens can get permits at 16, which means they can drive with a licensed adult as a passenger.) Gia also received the Catholic sacrament of Confirmation in April.
Before we know it, Giudice's younger daughters, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella, will be driving and going to prom, too. Along with the photos of Gia in her dress, Giudice also shared a sweet image of Gia and Audriana together.
