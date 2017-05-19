Teresa Giudice Had The Cutest Birthday Celebration With Her Four Daughters

Treats and presents are great, but as Teresa Giudice proved, there's no better way to celebrate another year than with your loved ones.
For her 45th birthday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had her zebra print cake and ate it, too, surrounded by her daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — according to E News.
"Celebrating my birthday with my girls," she captioned her Instagram post.
Also in attendance was Giudice's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who posted a pic commemorating the day.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful sis in law," she captioned the post. "Have the greatest day! See you later."
Advertisement
Though the birthday girl was all smiles, she was likely missing her husband, who's currently serving a 41-month prison sentence, and her mother, who passed away earlier this year.
But, despite the bad times, the Giudice family still seems to have a little fun, especially when it comes to birthday festivities.
In January, Giudice threw a Sweet 16 bash for her eldest daughter, Gia, at the Dream Downtown in New York City, that was filled with balloons, sparkles, and lots of purple.
Happy birthday, Teresa!
Advertisement