Teresa Giudice Shares Beautiful & Heartbreaking Video From Mom's Funeral

Predictably, perhaps, Giudice has received some backlash in addition to the hundreds of compassionate sentiments expressing condolences. Many are using the comments section to chastise the reality star for releasing balloons into the sky because of the pollution they could cause. While that's a fair critique of the practice in general, and certainly something that people should be made aware of, this doesn't really seem like the proper forum for that. The woman has just lost her mother, and to bash for her harming the environment in the comments on her tribute video seems a little callous in terms of time and place.