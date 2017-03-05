Teresa Giudice’s Mother Has Passed Away

Update: Teresa Giudice posted a note on Instagram, thanking her fans for their support during this difficult time and expressing her sorrow over the loss of her mother.
This story was originally published on March 4, 2017.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice has faced her fair share of difficulties in the past, including an 11-month prison sentence for fraud, but it seems the troubles haven’t let up in 2017. The reality star’s mother Antonia Gorga passed away at age 66, Us Magazine reports.
“Yes, Antonia Gorga passed away at the age of 66,” a source told the magazine. “Teresa has been in the hospital with her and is inconsolable now. Teresa is also in communication with [her husband] Joe and will be visiting as soon as she can." Joe is currently in prison serving a three and a half year sentence for fraud. He and Teresa shared a tearful goodbye in October before he turned himself over to authorities.
Although Giudice has not shared news of her incredibly personal loss on social media, she last posted a picture with her mother in December. In the sweet photo, she crouches near her mother, who’s sitting on a chair, as both beam up at the camera. “Mommy I love you so much,” she wrote.
The sentiment is an echo of the love the Giudice family feels for one another. Even though they have undergone significant hardships since they began appearing on Bravo’s TV series, they have remained a tight-knit bunch. In May, Milania shared an adorable video message to Teresa for Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother's Day, Mom, I love you so much,” she said. “I love you because you're so kind and loving and you help me when I'm sad and you cheer me up. I love you so much. You are just so amazing and you're the best mom ever! I love you, Mommy. Happy Mother's Day."
