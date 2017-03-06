Story from Entertainment News

Teresa Giudice's Real Housewives Co-Stars Offer Their Condolences After Her Mom Passed Away This Weekend

Meghan De Maria
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's mother has passed away. Us Weekly reported the news Saturday, when a source confirmed that 66-year-old Antonia Gorga had died on Friday.
Giudice took to Instagram over the weekend to thank her followers. "Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever," Giudice wrote.
Advertisement
Giudice shared several photos of her family, including herself and her mom, over the years, too.

Mommy you are so beautiful ❤

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

Our MOM the Rock of our family ❤ @joeygorga

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

Giudice's Real Housewives costars also shared their sympathies for her loss. The reality star may not have always gotten along swimmingly with her costars, but their messages show that the cast is there for each other in their time of need.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Amber Marchese shared the news of Gorga's death on Twitter, writing, "A beautiful lady. This is a heart ache for all."
Ramona Singer of Real Housewives of New York City also tweeted a message of support, tagging Giudice and her brother's handles and writing, "My thoughts and prayers are with you both and your families."
RHONJ star Dina Manzo also shared a heartfelt Instagram post supporting Giudice. Manzo explained that she knew Giudice's mother for years, and said she was "a warm yet strong woman."
"Often times in the height of the Real Housewives drama she would hug me extra tight goodbye and thank me for never turning on her daughter," Manzo wrote. "May she rest easy...my girl now has the ultimate Angel watching over her in this most difficult time in her life."

My heart bleeds for my girlfriend and her family...Teresa and I have been friends since we were 22yrs old. Over the years I've had the pleasure to get to know & love her beautiful mother. Such a warm yet strong woman. I had an immense respect for her as a woman, wife, mother and Grandmother. Often times in the height of the Real Housewives drama she would hug me extra tight goodbye and thank me for never turning on her daughter. She would tell me I was a "good girl" and much like my own parents I never wanted to disappoint her. I got to spend many special Sunday dinners with her while Teresa was away. She would always make sure I had extra salad or would jump up and boil more pasta because I didn't eat meat. Just like a mama does. I'll cherish those memories. ~May she rest easy...my girl now has the ultimate Angel watching over her in this most difficult time in her life. ?

A post shared by dinamanzo (@dinamanzo) on

Gorga clearly touched the lives of many — and we're glad to see Giudice's costars are there for her during this difficult time.
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series