Teresa Giudice's Real Housewives Co-Stars Offer Their Condolences After Her Mom Passed Away This Weekend
A beautiful lady. This is a heart ache for all. https://t.co/7ZuQGgnBwZ— Amber Marchese (@AmberNMarchese) March 4, 2017
@Teresa_Giudice @joegorga my thoughts and prayers are with you both and your families— Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) March 5, 2017
My heart bleeds for my girlfriend and her family...Teresa and I have been friends since we were 22yrs old. Over the years I've had the pleasure to get to know & love her beautiful mother. Such a warm yet strong woman. I had an immense respect for her as a woman, wife, mother and Grandmother. Often times in the height of the Real Housewives drama she would hug me extra tight goodbye and thank me for never turning on her daughter. She would tell me I was a "good girl" and much like my own parents I never wanted to disappoint her. I got to spend many special Sunday dinners with her while Teresa was away. She would always make sure I had extra salad or would jump up and boil more pasta because I didn't eat meat. Just like a mama does. I'll cherish those memories. ~May she rest easy...my girl now has the ultimate Angel watching over her in this most difficult time in her life. ?