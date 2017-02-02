Teresa Giudice Can’t Believe Gia Is Driving (& Neither Can We)

Teresa Giudice is one of Bravo's biggest reality stars. But when it comes to the universally terrifying experience of watching your teenager take the wheel for the first time, she's just like any other mom. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram to share a photo of her oldest daughter, Gia, driving. Gia celebrated her 16th birthday with a gorgeous party at the Dream Hotel in New York last month. And that means that, in the state of New Jersey, she is eligible to drive with a parent or guardian in the passenger seat. On Wednesday, proud mom Teresa snapped a photo of Gia behind the wheel. "Look who is driving my car to school with me in it. When did this happen?? #drivingpermit #mybabyisnotababyanymore" she captioned the post. While Teresa may be feeling trepidatious, a beaming Gia herself looks thrilled to be driving her mom's luxurious Lexus. Armed with a learner's permit and her encouraging mom by her side, we have no doubt Gia's on track for her provisional license next January. She'll be driving around younger sisters Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella in no time!
