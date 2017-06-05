Is This Brand The Next Outdoor Voices?

If you feel like you can't walk into a yoga or spin class — or even hit up your local Whole Foods — without seeing someone in Outdoor Voices' color-blocked leggings or itty-bitty crop top, you're not alone. The brand's taken hold of the activewear space over the last few years, and it's catchy "Doing Things" motto has become an Instagram caption go-to for practically every millennial wearing its signature matching set. But, there's another brand creeping into the scene that has the potential to snag the attention of even the most loyal OV fans (including myself).
Launched in 2016, Year of Ours pays just as much attention to aesthetic details as Outdoor Voices, but has a bit more of an athletic, all-American edge. Here, you can expect equally-as-trendy hues and everything from heathered to ribbed fabrics, but instead of launching kits or colorways, Year Of Ours will release seasonal collections inspired by different sports — the label has already produced drops inspired by football, baseball, and rollerblading, and for fall/winter, it'll pull inspiration from hockey.
"Sports will always be a key influence to bring together and create a collection," co-founder Eleanor Haycock tells Refinery29. "Our biggest mission is to recreate and bring back the concept of 'American Sportswear.' In the late '80s and '90s, so many lifestyle and athletic brands were were made in America. We wanted to bring back the American made statement and also modernize the idea of sportswear with styles that cater to women now."
This idea is reflected in the creative season-after-season. "As a photographer, I really wanted to use Dom Gallery's colorful basketball court as a workout studio for the twin models," Tasha Bleu, the summer campaign photographer, adds. "I'm personally a big fan of Year Of Ours, and I wanted to show how easy it is to stretch, squat, play ball, and have fun while being comfortable in quality athletic wear."
If I had to bet on it, I'd say anyone who loves Outdoor Voices is bound to be obsessed with Year Of Ours. Sure, competition in the athleisure space is fierce, but I'm confident that there's room for both brands in my workout wardrobe.
Photo Assistant: Melissa Sanchez; Court: Dom Gallery; Models: Nick and Navi.