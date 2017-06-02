Ed Sheeran and James Corden are rapping their way through London, where the Late Late Show will temporarily move in late June.
From the look of the new teaser, it will all come to a head with a rap-happy Carpool Karaoke segment that Sheeran's many fans will never forget.
The "Shape Of You" singer, who calls the U.K. home and began his music career in London, joined Corden in the British city for a very special episode of The Late Late Show. Corden, who hails from England (in case that accent wasn't enough of a giveaway), brought the singer to his hometown for some cruising — and ended up singing (and rapping!) along to Sheeran's own hits in an episode that will air later this month.
The new clip, made available via Corden's Twitter account, shows Sheeran and the Into The Woods actor singing along to some of the singer's many famous tunes. The two get down to "Sing," and even belt out the rap parts with surprising finesse. (Well, on Corden's part. Obviously, this isn't Sheeran's first rodeo.) They also jam out to "Castle On A Hill" — very appropriate, considering the hometown theme of both the song and the new special.
"If you've been waiting for @edsheeran #CarpoolKaraoke it's happening during #LateLateLondon with so much more!," Corden wrote on Twitter about the upcoming special.
If you've been waiting for @edsheeran #CarpoolKaraoke it's happening during #LateLateLondon with so much more!pic.twitter.com/5tlfDUTFRl— James Corden (@JKCorden) June 1, 2017
This isn't the first Carpool Karaoke in recent weeks to stir up excitement. Katy Perry recently appeared on the show, where, in addition to belting out songs like "Firework" and her very first major hit "I Kissed A Girl," she shared her truth about that Taylor Swift feud. It's no secret that Sheeran and Swift are thicker than thieves (I mean, they both have Scottish Fold cats), so will Sheeran and Corden have a little chat about Perry's comments?
