Lil Mama has come out swinging for Chris Brown. The 27-year-old rapper defended Brown's past actions — including his abuse of former girlfriend Rihanna — in an interview with QueenzFlip and DJ Gmoney on their "Flip Da Script" podcast, as BET first reported.
"Look at Chris Brown. There’s always a rock being thrown at him, to the point where maybe his heart is hardened," Lil Mama began. When one of the hosts reminded her that Brown physically assaulted Rihanna in 2009, the "Lipgloss" rapper shook her head in disagreement. "You’ve done things in your past that’s not on the record because you didn’t have the fame at the age of 15," she fired back. "And the shit that you was doin', you and your loved ones and your close friends, they remember that shit and they forgive you for it." She added, "Imagine the whole world not forgiving you for something that you did," breaking into tears. "Y'all getting me emotional, for real. We’ve gotta learn how to forgive each other."
Brown, for one, was pretty pleased with what the rapper had to say about him. He Instagrammed the video clip of this portion of the interview, captioning the post, "I FUCK WIT YOU FOR THIS MOMMA."
This isn't the first time the Harlem-born musician has rushed to Brown's defense. After he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in August 2016, she called on fans and the music community to defend him. "I don’t know the right thing to say right now, but I do know that we need to support Chris Brown right now," she said at the time. "We need to stand in his corner. We need to make sure that he is taken care of properly. We can deal with mental, physical, spiritual help. Personal help later but right now we need to make sure he’s protected, because it’s just an allegation."
