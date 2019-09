"Look at Chris Brown. There’s always a rock being thrown at him, to the point where maybe his heart is hardened," Lil Mama began. When one of the hosts reminded her that Brown physically assaulted Rihanna in 2009 , the "Lipgloss" rapper shook her head in disagreement. "You’ve done things in your past that’s not on the record because you didn’t have the fame at the age of 15," she fired back. "And the shit that you was doin', you and your loved ones and your close friends, they remember that shit and they forgive you for it." She added, "Imagine the whole world not forgiving you for something that you did," breaking into tears. "Y'all getting me emotional, for real. We’ve gotta learn how to forgive each other."