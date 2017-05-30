Sometimes the cutest celebrity couples aren't romances, but friendships. Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon may be happily married men, but that doesn't mean that they aren't in the market for a new buddy. Now, it seems that they have found their perfect match. New Instagram photos reveal that the Thor star and the Manchester By The Sea producer are spending some serious quality time together, and I am totally onboard for their bromance.
Hemsworth took some pics of the pair hanging out in Monaco on their way to watch the Grand Prix. Though the two weren't alone on the boat — they were joined by Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky, as well as several other guests — they looked like they were having quite the time.
Advertisement
Of course, it's not exactly hard to have an amazing time when the background of your selfie looks like this:
While I would love to say that Hemsworth and Damon have been planning this BFF excursion all year long, that may not be the case. Hemsworth tagged Tag Heuer and #Formula1 in his Instagram caption, suggesting that, perhaps, the trip was organized by the fashion brand, rather than, say, a group chat with Damon and their respective spouses. Hemsworth is a brand ambassador for Tag Heuer, while Damon has a connection to the brand through the Bourne franchise, which had his character, Jason, sport a special watch from the company in the film.
Still, just because this trip may not have been planned in the Damon/Hemsworth group chat that needs to exist doesn't mean that the movie stars aren't actually best friends. Damon dished about his friendship with the Marvel actor on the Fitzy and Wippa radio show back in July of 2016.
"Hemsworth is a great friend of mine," the Good Will Hunting writer told the hosts. "I'm really tight with him and his wife and the kids."
The pair also hung out at an after party for the 2017 Golden Globes, because why wouldn't you kick it with your newly-minted BFF after one of the biggest nights of the year?
Clearly we just haven't been paying enough attention to the Hemsworth/Damon friendship saga. I just hope Ben Affleck and Hemsworth's bro Liam doesn't feel too left out.
Advertisement
Advertisement