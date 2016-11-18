Before you started producing, you worked in fashion and event planning. How did those experiences help you as a producer?

"When you're really running through a production, it requires all those various jobs that I've been involved in. It becomes easier to be able to communicate with people and see how you can support them. I'm not saying that I'm Scott Rudin yet, but it definitely has helped. From working on set design, I already have an idea of how to support the camera team and everyone else, because ultimately we're all there because we believe in the director's vision."



Where do you think your company, K Period, fits into the indie film industry? What's your greatest ambition for the company?

"My goal is to back auteurs. We're interested in running with films that a lot of studios haven't jumped on. Newer models like Manchester's Amazon deal are exciting — these streaming services have a lot of bandwidth for creatives. Together, we can really diversify what we're going to see in the future."

