Foxx, 49, told the story behind his name-change on the Late Show with David Letterman back in 2014 — and it's actually pretty interesting. He said he did it to better his odds of getting booked in L.A. comedy clubs by fooling the guys who ran the performance signup list. After doing a great set but failing to get a callback for weeks, Foxx had a realization. "I noticed it would be like a thousand guys showed up and only three girls, but the three girls [who put their names on the signup list] would always get a spot," he explained. "So I went to the list and wrote down unisex names. Stacy Green, Tracy Brown… Jamie Foxx! And I’m the first guy called. He goes, ‘Jamie Foxx, is she here?’ I said, ‘No, brother, that’s me.’ And then I go onstage and I get a standing ovation." He added, "And that’s how my name changed."