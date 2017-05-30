LED Light Lashes Are Here — But There's A Catch

In the seminal early-‘00s hit single “Starry Eyed Surprise,” Shifty Shellshock (not his real name, surprisingly) of Crazy Town fame sings of walking into a club and finding “paradise” in a woman’s “starry” eyes. If achieving eyes so starry they’re worth writing an awesomely bad song about is something you might be interested in, then F.Lashes are for you.
First debuted at the Maker Faire earlier this month, these fake lashes are unlike any other falsies you’ve ever seen: They come equipped with LED lights that will make your eyes literally glow. You just apply them with eyelash glue as you would any other less technologically advanced set, and let the compliments and/or looks of total wonderment roll in.
LED fake eyelashes are the wearable you didn’t know you needed https://t.co/LVVRIvV0N3 pic.twitter.com/UkOuFRrE1I— Co.Design (@FastCoDesign) May 26, 2017
As designer Tien Pham demonstrated in a video of the lashes in action, each set also comes complete with game-changing interactive components. You can program the lights to twinkle — like stars! — or even put them in “dance mode,” which means they flash as you jump up and down, as people are wont to do while dancing.
Flashes are interactive LED eyelashes, perfect for the nightclub scene! Coming to @Kickstarter! #MFBA17 pic.twitter.com/0oZwzXcWa9— Hackster.io (@Hacksterio) May 21, 2017
The only bad news is that your visions of wearing the unique technology for a night out at the club will have to wait for the time being. Pham explained on Twitter that the lashes are currently still just a prototype, and won’t make it into production unless the F.Lashes Kickstarter succeeds in raising enough money to fund the operation.
The campaign doesn’t start until July, so in the meantime, start saving up to donate plenty of money to ensure that your dance-club dreams come true. Forget glittery eyeliner and a winning smile — this is how you really light up a room.
