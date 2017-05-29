Pink and her husband Carey Hart welcomed their second child, son Jameson, about five months ago. Since becoming a mother to two young children, the singer has been very candid about her experiences post giving birth. Her Instagram feed has been full of encouraging messages to other women, new mothers or not.
She also shared some of the joys and complexities of motherhood during a phone interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, including what it's like making sure her daughter, 5-year-old Willow, feels like she has enough attention now that she's a big sister. So yeah, she's been killing it lately, but what else is new?
Advertisement
Though it's been nearly half a year since the birth of her son, Pink recently decided to share the "push present" she got from her husband. A push present, usually jewelry or a similar keepsake, is a gift to new mothers in appreciation of all their hard work "pushing." Pink and her husband Carey Hart, a professional freestyle motocross rider, have been together for just over 10 years, so we're going to assume he knows her pretty well by now and knew what he was doing when he went a little off the expected path with his gift.
In her Instagram post she thanks Hart for her present saying, "I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome."
Hart gave her a handmade motorcycle. It's thoughtful and badass, just like the famous singer. According to Hart's Instagram, she's already been out riding it.
In an interview with Good Morning America, the singer said, "I love being a mama. I made a choice a long time ago that I was going to have a successful family and that is my absolute number one goal in life." She also shared that she would like a third child saying that Carey Hart is "a good husband and a really good dad."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement