Though it's been nearly half a year since the birth of her son , Pink recently decided to share the "push present" she got from her husband. A push present, usually jewelry or a similar keepsake, is a gift to new mothers in appreciation of all their hard work "pushing." Pink and her husband Carey Hart, a professional freestyle motocross rider, have been together for just over 10 years, so we're going to assume he knows her pretty well by now and knew what he was doing when he went a little off the expected path with his gift.