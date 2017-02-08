Pink Shares Positive Message About Post-Pregnancy “Snapback” Expectations

On Tuesday, Alecia Beth Moore, a.k.a. Pink, shared a swift, but powerful message to her followers on Instagram. Under a photo with workout equipment in the background, she remarked, "Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal!"
Back in December, the singer gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Jameson. It's her second child with longtime husband Carey Hart.
With two children now, Pink is now a pro at the post-pregnancy game. It also means she's not new to both Hollywood's and society's expectation for women to immediately lose the pounds gained during their pregnancy. Thanks in part to social media, the pressure placed on women to "snapback" to their pre-pregnancy body has grown immensely. When a celebrity sheds weight, we often see the result. We never see the full process. This often includes a team of trainers, personal chefs, nannies, and other unnamed, invisible assistants. "I love how real and normal you are. Keep up the great work," commented greysis1830. "You go girl. Never understand the big rush. I always want to yell, 'you just had a baby for f.s sake,' wrote aunu12. Pink's message was definitely heard loud and clear by her followers.
