These Celebs Are Living Their Best Lives Over Memorial Day Weekend

Who doesn't love a long holiday weekend? It's the perfect time to relax – whether that means staying at home and finishing that book you've been meaning to read, spending the day with a group of good friends, or jetting off on a quick trip. For these celebrities, it's the latter. This isn't just your normal, Instagrammable, celebrity vacation weekend. Memorial Day trips are a growing trend that has been consistently gaining popularity in recent years. According to a report from AAA, more people were expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend than there have been in the past decade. The celebs did that and then took it one further!
These are people are making the most of the long weekend. They're breaking out their sunglasses, sun hats, and best beach reads. Some hit up the Grand Pix in Monaco while others took advance of the extra day off to sit poolside with friends in Mexico, California, and all over the globe. Whatever the case, these all look like a great way to spend the holiday weekend!
