Prince Harry Hosted Obama At The Palace & The Internet Is Obsessed

Christopher Luu
After visiting Berlin and Scotland, President Obama made a stop at Kensington Palace, where he spent some time with Prince Harry. CNN reports that the two discussed the recent Manchester Attacks as well as mental health awareness, a cause that the Royals have taken to heart. Working with Heads Together, Prince Harry, along with his brother, William, and Duchess Kate, has been bringing mental health to the forefront of public conversation. Harry and Obama also discussed the importance of getting young people involved in politics, something that he stressed during his eight years in the White House.
"They discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people, and the work of their respective foundations," Kensington Palace said in a statement.
It's been over a year since the two had their last meet cute, which involved a certain little prince in a monogrammed bathrobe, but it looks like the pair were pretty chummy during the quick stop. Obama tweeted his regards to Harry after the visit because social media etiquette is a thing.
While all of those things are very important, completely timely things, the internet seemed to focus on other aspects of the tête-à-tête. Namely, Twitter was delighting in the fact that Obama was in the spotlight again, especially with all the negative news surrounding a certain sitting president's first foreign visit.
Fans of both Prince Harry and President Obama praised the two for working together on social issues, but they also focused on how well-rested and relaxed Obama looked. As for Harry, he's never had trouble getting attention for his good looks and British charm.
Other fans focused on how the president was practically beaming. It's definitely not highlighter, it's the glow that comes from doing good.
Of course, there was a major dose of nostalgia, too.
