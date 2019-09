Now's The Time To Buy Prada Shoes, Apparently

When it comes to shopping right now, there's a lot to unpack. Sales ! Transitional weather! Boredom from wearing the same pair of jeans for the past six months! I've experienced both the excitement and sheer exhaustion of all three scenarios lately, resulting in what I like to call "too many tabs, too little money." I browse pages upon pages of pieces, end up with a hodgepodge of stuff I really, really want but can't imagine wearing, and then, more often or not, buy nothing. It's a vicious cycle that can really only be broken with focus, with patience, with...Prada shoes.