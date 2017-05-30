Now's The Time To Buy Prada Shoes, Apparently

When it comes to shopping right now, there's a lot to unpack. Sales! Transitional weather! Boredom from wearing the same pair of jeans for the past six months! I've experienced both the excitement and sheer exhaustion of all three scenarios lately, resulting in what I like to call "too many tabs, too little money." I browse pages upon pages of pieces, end up with a hodgepodge of stuff I really, really want but can't imagine wearing, and then, more often or not, buy nothing. It's a vicious cycle that can really only be broken with focus, with patience, with...Prada shoes.
Miuccia Prada knows how to make anything (even the weirdest of trends) irresistible. For fall 2016, it was tights as pants. For fall 2015, it was near-shoulder-length gloves. But have you seen last season's shoe selection? Truthfully, I haven't wanted something from Prada so badly since I watched 10 Things I Hate About You. Geometric patterns, stacked platforms, shower shoes that really only belong on an eccentric Upper East Side woman as she relaxes in her home sauna. They're wacky and colorful and, frankly, impossible to not fawn over. And, between the seasonal markdowns at Nordstrom, Net-A-Porter, and Barneys New York, they're apparently all on-sale, too (and for under-$500, no less).
Sure, I may not be adding all 15 of the pairs ahead to my closet, but I will be clicking "buy" on option number five. Now excuse me while I close the rest of those tabs...