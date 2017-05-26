Bonnie Wright paid a visit to Universal Studios in Hollywood this week. Naturally, the Harry Potter actress had to have a pint of butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter during the trip.
Of course, the actors probably consumed dozens of glasses of butterbeer during their time on set filming the franchise. But nothing beats a fresh pint of the butterscotch-flavored drink.
Wright, a.k.a. Ginny Weasley, shared the photo on Twitter and Instagram. "School's out for summer ?⚡️ @unistudios #wizardingworldofharrypotter," she captioned the photo. Naturally, plenty of fans commented to share their approval of Wright's drink choice.
One fan, though, reminded Wright that not every memory of butterbeer is a happy one. "The last time you were there, Harry was disappointed to see you with Dean," a clever Twitter user wrote in response to the photo.
@thisisbwright @UniStudios The last time you were there, Harry was disappointed to see you with Dean— Avada Kedavra (@AvadaKedavra_BR) May 26, 2017
Here's the Three Broomsticks scene in question. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) set out for a butterbeer, only to spot Ginny and Dean (Alfred Enoch) kissing in a nearby booth. The scene is meant to make us feel bad for Harry, though I could do without Ron's slut-shaming of his sister/the idea that male family members are the gatekeepers of their daughters' and sisters' sexuality.
Harry and Ginny's relationship aside, though, it looks like Wright had a great time at the theme park. Hopefully, the actress stopped by Honeydukes, too. If her friends and family are Harry Potter fans (and who isn't?), they're probably always asking her to bring them some Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans and Chocolate Frogs.
