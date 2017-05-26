Miley Cyrus Is Upping Her Security After The Manchester Attacks

After this week's attack in Manchester, England, Miley Cyrus is taking a closer look at her security detail and the safety of her own fans. During a performance at the Today show, she discussed how the attack, which occurred at an Ariana Grande concert and killed 22 people, is making her rethink her more relaxed take on security.
"I'm also someone that [...] I don't like a lot of people around. I don't really have the team and crew around me; I usually like to lay really low-key [...] I don't really roll with a crew or security team or whatever," she said on Today. "So now I realize that I need to know that I'm around a lot of people and to protect myself and protect everyone that's here."
WATCH: “I can’t wait until I get a second to give her a big hug.” @MileyCyrus says about @arianagrande #MileyTODAY pic.twitter.com/5PbBsvfWmT— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 26, 2017
The attack, which prompted Grande to cancel the remaining dates on her world tour, is making many performers reevaluate security at concerts and events. Cyrus says that the event opened her eyes to the realities of the world and how safety is now an issue not only for herself, but for her fans, too.
"Just to know someone who goes through that, it [also] makes my life seem more real, shows where we are at," Cyrus said. "Now, I think not only for my safety, but for everyone else. It's really been an eye-opener and for my friend Ariana, it's just beyond me. And I can't wait till I get a second to give her a big hug for sure."
wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E ?❤️??? @happyhippiefdn
Cyrus performed her new single, "Malibu," during an appearance on The Voice. She dedicated the song to the victims of the bombing and Grande.
Many people are still hospitalized following the suicide bombing and England is still on high alert in the wake of the attacks. Cyrus joins fellow performers Harry Styles and Katy Perry in addressing the Manchester attacks, both artists stopped mid-concert to acknowledge the bombing and ask for sympathy and love as the investigation continues.
