Why Is Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Hanging Out With Kris Jenner?

Is there a third dimension in which only celebs can interact? Like a sparkly, contour-heavy version of Mount Olympus, replete with electrolyte-infused ambrosia? Social media seems to demonstrate that celebrities, regardless of which realm they inhabit, hang out with each other.
In this case, I am speaking of an Instagram posted by Kris Jenner, the almighty leader of the crew we call Kardashian. I revere Kris Jenner, for obvious reasons. In the photo, Jenner is with Rachel Lindsay, the Dallas-based lawyer who is currently the reigning Bachelorette. I also revere Lindsay, for obvious reasons.
You guys, what is going on? In my mind, Jenner is tucked away in Kardashian 'verse, which I will admit is somewhat boundaryless. Bachelor Nation is similarly vast, but in my mind, the real estate of these two realms does not converge. Kardashian-Jenner-Westville is located in Southern California. Bachelor Nation currently sprawls across Nashville, Denver, and parts of Texas.
Some social media research shows that Lindsay is indeed in Los Angeles right now, which would put her near Jenner's territory. (The 31-year-old has been bopping around the city promoting her season of The Bachelorette, which premiered Monday.) She threw the first pitch at an L.A. Dodgers game Tuesday. Then, she appeared on Andy Cohen's new NBC show Love Connection Thursday evening.
But this still doesn't explain what she's doing in Kris Jenner's kitchen. In the photo, which I might add is a selfie, the two are clearly snagging some one-on-one time.
"Last nights hang out in my kitchen! Hey guys please follow my girl @therachlindsay ... she is this seasons Bachelorette!! SO EXCITED to see who she picks!!!" Jenner wrote in the accompanying caption.
So, why was Rachel Lindsay hanging out with Kris Jenner? For starters, it's possible Jenner interviewed her for some sort of Bachelorette promo. (The comedian Paul Scheer interviewed Lindsay this week. Weirder things have happened.) It's also possible Lindsay will appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which case I suppose I should start watching that show.
Or, there's my favorite theory: Celebrities secretly hang out in some glamorous version of the Upside Down where they learn to take great selfies.
