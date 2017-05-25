Andy Cohen is hosting a new TV show this summer, and it's not on Bravo. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host will also host Fox's reboot of the dating show Love Connection.
"It capitalizes on everything I love, which is asking awkward questions of people and getting into their personal lives," Cohen told Entertainment Weekly of the reality show, which premieres on Tuesday night.
The reality show sends contestants on blind dates with three people. The revamp also features a money-based twist. The show's audience will have a chance to choose which of the three potential mates the contestants go on a second date with. If the contestant doesn't agree, they can still go on another date with the suitor of their choice — or they can take $10,000 to date the audience's pick.
As for what Cohen's taken away from the show, he believes there's one area where women aren't always kind to men. "Women are really mean to short men — that's one thing I've learned," Cohen told EW. He learned this because the couples apparently rate each others' looks on the show, which sounds like a recipe for disaster.
The host also chastised the contestants for not being punctual. "It's incredible how many people are late for dates in this age," Cohen told EW. "People are late for dates all the time. It's crazy!"
It's not all bad news, though — Cohen told Us Weekly that people denied the $10,000 offer more than you'd think. "People really go with their heart," he told the magazine. So at least we can take comfort knowing that love's not totally dead.
