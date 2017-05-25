Turns out there’s more than just family that Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner have in common: Both are killing it at the pastel hair game. While Jenner tends to stick to her set collection of wigs of varying colors and lengths, Chyna loves to experiment. She's tried purple hair, orange hair, bright blue, gray — the list goes on. But, her most recent color? A short pink pixie cut that looks fit for a princess.