Turns out there’s more than just family that Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner have in common: Both are killing it at the pastel hair game. While Jenner tends to stick to her set collection of wigs of varying colors and lengths, Chyna loves to experiment. She's tried purple hair, orange hair, bright blue, gray — the list goes on. But, her most recent color? A short pink pixie cut that looks fit for a princess.
This new look, courtesy of extensions brand Kendra’s Boutique, takes her hair color game to a new level. The new color fades from strawberry pink at the top of her head to a soft, pearlescent color at the ends, combining two of our favorite trends: ombre and millennial pink. It might even become the new “it” hair color, following in the footsteps of rose gold and blorange.
Earlier this week, the star showcased her new haircut in a series of Instagram posts. “Loving this hair cut ? Strawberry Shortcake vibes,” Chyna captioned her picture. We have to agree: With her hair in wispy curls, we’re getting major flashbacks to playing with Strawberry Shortcake dolls as little kids. All she needs is a spritz of sweet-scented hair mist, and the transition will be complete.
But in a few more pictures Chyna posted yesterday, it looks as if she's ditched the dreamy curls for an edgier take on the style. Dare we say the style looks even cooler when worn straight. (Like an edgy Tinkerbell, as one commenter noted in her feed.)
A style that delivers Strawberry Shortcake and Tinkerbell vibes? The nostalgia is real.
