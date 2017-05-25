If You Absolutely Hate Coat Checks, You'll Love This Convertible Moto Jacket

Outerwear and nights on the town don't always mix well: As soon as you're in a crowded bar, concert, or restaurant, that topper becomes an utter pain in the ass to schlep around, particularly in the transitional temps of spring and fall. You could wait on a coat check line, if there is one, that's already dauntingly long (or very well could be later). Or, try to shove it into your bag, Mary Poppins style; or, attempt to hide it in a shadowy corner so stealthy that it won't get stolen or spilled on. (Another, less comfortable option is to skip the jacket entirely.) But what if you could skip all of the above annoyances? Two FIT students tackled that conundrum — and came up with a solution to our perpetual coat-tracking woes.