You HAVE To See These Crazy Eyebrow Stamps In Action

It’s been said that the only way to truly master something — painting, playing an instrument, writing poetry, you name it — is to get 10,000 hours of practice under your belt. That makes sense, considering just how long it can take to get a firm grasp on the art of filling in your brows so that they look natural, but better, not totally drawn-on and therefore worse. Whether you’re creating realistic-looking hairs with a flick of a pencil or taking great care not to go overboard on the Dipbrow, attaining brow perfection takes practice, patience, and a steady hand.
Or! You can forget about all those things, and give an eyebrow stamp a try instead. They’re hilariously easy to use, even for the most inexperienced aspiring brow master: You take a brow-shaped felt pad, dip it in a brow-colored powder, and simply stamp it on your face. (Over your eyebrows, ideally.) You may have already seen them being used on social media, to varying degrees of success. Here’s some people who seem to be having an okay time:
And someone who’s not as much of a fan:
There are quite a few eyebrow stamp options on the market, like the 3 Second Brow kit and KISS I-ENVY, and they all seem relatively interchangeable — each one claims to be waterproof, sweat-proof, and otherwise everything-proof. (Which is important, because who wants to stamp on entirely new eyebrows only to have them wash away in a light drizzle?)
That said, the one thing they all seem to have in common is… mixed reviews. Eyebrow stamps might not be changing the game just yet (not until they work out a few kinks in the formula, at least), but hey, if you'd do anything just to shave a little time off your brow-grooming routine, then stamp away. Results definitely not guaranteed.
