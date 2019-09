You HAVE To See These Crazy Eyebrow Stamps In Action

It’s been said that the only way to truly master something — painting, playing an instrument, writing poetry, you name it — is to get 10,000 hours of practice under your belt. That makes sense, considering just how long it can take to get a firm grasp on the art of filling in your brows so that they look natural, but better, not totally drawn-on and therefore worse. Whether you’re creating realistic-looking hairs with a flick of a pencil or taking great care not to go overboard on the Dipbrow , attaining brow perfection takes practice, patience, and a steady hand.