wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E ?❤️??? @happyhippiefdn

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 22, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT