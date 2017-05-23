James Corden Sends Love To Manchester

Exactly two months after paying tribute to the victims of the London attack on Westminster, James Corden has once again had to speak out about an unspeakable attack in his home country.
The Late Late Show host took a moment during last night's show to address breaking news of an explosion at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England. Police have since classified the attack as a suicide bombing that has left at least 22 people dead.
Corden, who was raised in Buckinghamshire, England, was somber as he addressed the camera.
"While taping our show earlier tonight, we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester, in England, that there had been an incident at Ariana Grande's concert," he said. "We still have no real information about what's happening. All we know is the tragic news that there are multiple fatalities and many injuries. It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.
"Many of you won't have ever been to Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it," he continued. "It's famous all over the world for so many wonderful things — great football teams, Man City, Man United. It's famous for incredible music — Oasis and Joy Division. It was the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes [Emmeline Pankhurst]. It's the home of the inventor of the first computer.
"It's a place full of comedy, and curries, and character. But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening."
Corden finished by offering his "thoughts and prayers" to everyone affected by the attack, including concert-goers and their families, first-responders, staff at the scene, and Ariana Grande and her team.
Watch the emotional message below.
