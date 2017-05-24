When news of Monday night's explosion at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert spread, Miley Cyrus was quick to offer support and condolences via social media.
She took it a step further during last night's season 12 finale of The Voice, dedicating her performance of her new song "Malibu" to Grande and victims of the attack, which claimed 22 lives.
"I’d like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday," the 24-year-old singer said as she took the stage, which was covered in lush greenery. "Our hearts are with you."
Watch her touching statement below.
❤️?❤️? #MyheartiswithManchester #Malibu @ArianaGrande @NBCTheVoice finale .... pic.twitter.com/jE2EdSnfAk— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 24, 2017
The performance follows Cyrus' Instagram post from late Monday night, in which she shared a photo of her and Grande embracing. The singers collaborated in 2015 to cover Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" in support of Cyrus' HappyHippie Foundation.
"Wishing I could give my friend Ariana Grande a great big hug right now," Cyrus wrote in response to Monday's night attack. "Love love love you... so sorry you had to be a part of such a tragic event! My most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! All I can do is send as much hope and peace your way! This must end! No more war... no more innocent lives taken."
Harry Styles, who grew up near Manchester, also acknowledged the tragedy during his Tuesday night show in Los Cabos, Mexico, MTV News reports. Styles explained to fans that he would be performing a scaled-back acoustic set out of respect for the victims.
"I have played some of my favourite shows in Mexico and it felt right to come celebrate with you," the British singer told his audience, struggling to make his voice heard over their excited cries. "But tonight, it doesn't feel like a night to celebrate. Last night there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester. I am left with a hole in my heart. I went to my first show in that arena and I've have some of my best experiences in my life in Manchester.
"We have a choice every single day that we wake up of what you can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day. I promise that we will be back very soon to Mexico — we will be back to do a full show. But tonight, if it's okay with you, we're gonna play a small acoustic set. I hope you understand and I hope you will join me in a moment of silence for all the victims and their families."
Day 526 of Hiatus: Harry trying to say a speech about #Manchester victims but fans weren't listening. #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/cdhftz4TTZ— 1D Updates (@1DCheckups) May 24, 2017
