The Foolproof Bronzing Mist For People Who Always Mess Up Self-Tanner

This bronzing essence mist is skin care and makeup in one, and it transforms my face and décolletage in seconds. But it's not a self-tanner: Free of DHA, the essence is infused with a true brown-based pigment (no orange streaks here) and silky pearlescent shimmer that clings to skin until you're ready to wash it off. All it took was three spritzes to my face to my chest to get a serious glowy, bronze sheen — the kind you'd have if you rubbed Monoi oil on your body while sunbathing somewhere chic. The best part: The mist dries almost instantly after blending in (I recommend using a Beautyblender ) and won't transfer to clothes, no matter how hot and bothered you get standing next to the man or woman of your dreams.