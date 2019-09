Instead of the delightful, sweaty, pull-at-your-heartstrings finale, we get... La La Land ? I'm not kidding. I am convinced that someone at ABC went to see the Oscar-winning movie, came back, and said "We're doing that." The lights go up in the theater and there's Baby, all grown up, clapping. As people start to file out of the theater, she remains (duh). And then, Johnny emerges from backstage. His James Dean pompadour has flattened out into something that kind of looks like a dead badger, and he apparently choreographed this production, based on Baby's memoir. And because this film does not deal in subtleties, he explicitly lets her know that he would never have thought about Broadway before meeting her. She inspired him to be all that he could be. Okay, cool. But then, a little girl bursts out of nowhere, yelling for her "Mommy," with another man (presumably her father, and Baby's husband) trailing behind her, and I literally had to double check what movie I was watching. Just like Emma Stone in La La Land, Baby has come to see what could have been, and she's fine with the life she chose, thank you very much.