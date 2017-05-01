When it comes to Dirty Dancing, there's one still from the film that's been propagated over and over throughout pop culture. The big lift that Baby and Johnny (Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze) perform in the dance routine from the emotional finale of the 1987 classic has become nothing short of iconic. Now, 30 years later, the scene is being recreated to perfection in the upcoming remake, timed to the three-decade anniversary of the beloved movie.
People has our first look at the signature dance move in ABC's remake, which premieres later this month. Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes star as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Johnny Castle, respectively, in the three-hour redux of the romance. According to People, the actors took Johnny's advice and practiced the big lift in the water, which they were snapped doing during filming earlier this year.
The new Dirty Dancing co-stars Debra Messing as Marjorie Houseman, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Jake Houseman, Sarah Hyland as Lisa Houseman, and Nicole Scherzinger as Penny River. Stills from the movie, released in April, have got us excited — as well as the teaser that came out last week.
Click ahead to see the photo, and tune in to the movie on May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.