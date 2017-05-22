Scott Disick's Home Was Broken Into While He Was In Las Vegas

Scott Disick is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to fall victim to a home invasion. The reality star's Hidden Hills house was burglarized over the weekend, while Disick was out of town to celebrate his birthday.
Entertainment Tonight reports that police received a call about the break-in around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found signs of "forced entry to the rear sliding door" of the house, according to ET. According to TMZ, a "silent burglar alarm" was triggered during the break-in, which may explain why Disick's neighbors didn't hear an alarm sound during the invasion.
"It's unknown at this time if anything was taken," Sgt. Gonzalez from the Sheriff's Lost Hills/Malibu Station told ET.
Disick's 34th birthday is on Friday, and he spent the weekend partying with Brody Jenner, Jason Derulo, and other friends in Las Vegas. As TMZ pointed out, this isn't the first time Disick has been robbed while away from home. Last year, thieves stole watches and jewelry from his Hidden Hills house while he was in Cannes.
In March, Kendall Jenner's home was also burglarized. Thieves made away with a reported $200,000 worth of jewelry. In October, meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was robbed and held at gunpoint while in Paris.
The Kardashian-Jenner family members are far from the only celebrities who've been victim to recent robberies. In February, Nicki Minaj was robbed of an estimated $175,000 worth of jewelry. A$AP Rocky was robbed in a break-in last week. And Amber Rose's home was burglarized last week, while she, her son, and her mother were all asleep in the house.
