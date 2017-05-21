/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy. sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them ? though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT