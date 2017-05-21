Over in (a hot, sweaty) Las Vegas, the Billboard Music Awards are off to an adorable start. Prince Michael Jackson, the 20-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson, hit the red carpet on Sunday in preparation of his gig as a presenter at the event. The young personality, who juggles school at Loyola Marymount University with his organisation, Heal L.A., spoke to E! about the charity and how his father's legacy inspires all his work — as well as his elaborate tattoos.
"It’s an honour to be here," he told E! correspondent Sibley Scoles (known colloquially as "Sib Vicious"). "I’m proud of the success my father created on his own. It’s inspiring to me."
In fact, Jackson wore his father's necklace to the awards show, which was a touching addition to his casual red carpet outfit.
Family is definitely number one for Jackson, who talked about how he and his sister, up and coming model Paris Jackson, even have matching tattoos of the yin and yang symbol.
"She has the masculine and I have the feminine," he explained. If you've taken one look at Jackson, you'll know that tattoos are kind of his thing. His body is covered in meaningful art dedicated to his family and anything else that excites him. Next up? A tattoo inspired by his father's classic song, "Smooth Criminal."
/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy. sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them ? though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️
When he's not working with his family, Jackson is working on his organisation, Heal L.A., which he cofounded with John Muto at Loyola Marymount University.
"We primarily focus on child abuse, homelessness and hunger in [the] Los Angeles-area. Recently, we partnered with a charity called A Sense of Home, which supports foster kids who have aged out of the system in a sort of preempt against homelessness, because it's very hard to get on your feet once you got out of the system," Prince said in an interview with Good Morning America about the organisation back in March. "People don't understand how the little things can add up and really make a big difference in someone's life."
We can't wait to see what kind of similar creativity and passion Jackson brings to the show!
