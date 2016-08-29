Today would have been Michael Jackson's 58th birthday, and his two eldest children are honoring his memory by sharing messages dedicated to their dad, who died in June 2009.
Jackson's oldest, Prince, 19, shared a poem about his father on Instagram and Twitter titled, "The Myth, The Legend, The Man." It appears that he wrote the poem himself. To Prince, Jackson was more than just an iconic and revolutionary performer. He was a son, brother, and father.
Prince captioned the poem, "Happy birthday to the Man who was more than a legend. I love you."
Paris, 18, who has several tattoos dedicated to her dad, reposted the sonnet on her personal Instagram page, adding a personalized caption. She wrote, "love this.. proud of you big brother. and happy birthday to the man that means more to us than anything and anyone ever could."
Jackson's nephew, Taj, also shared the poem on his Twitter page.
Couldn't have said it better myself. https://t.co/NTj5JH6iV3— Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 29, 2016
Jackson meant so much to so many people, but it's especially inspiring to read, in their words, what he meant to his children.
