The most mindblowing reveal is that the casting begins over a year in advance for each season. It takes that long to recruit the perfect mix of people. Pemberton says that finding someone who really will romantically click the Bachelor or Bachelorette is their primary objective, even if it seems like the most random mix of fame-hungry contestants. "We wanted to find the best people we thought Rachel would hopefully have some chemistry with and fall in love with. That’s really my goal every season," she explains to THR. She sets up recruiting events for potential contestants as well as sifts through tons of submissions from would-be casanovas. The production team is serious about finding someone their star will have some chemistry with, but just like IRL, "if that chemistry is not there it’s not there. Our process is very much like real life. It can not work, work for a time or work forever." Isn't that the honest truth about relationships.