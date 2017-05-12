It only took 14 years, but the upcoming season of The Bachelorette features a black bachelorette. Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old attorney who appeared on Nick's season, will be handing out the roses when the new season premieres on May 22. And in an unaired sketch from last week's Saturday Night Live episode, the show parodied all the possible ways the contestants could mess things up. (Spoiler alert: SNL does not have much faith in the new batch of contestants.)
The sketch depicts Rachel (played by Sasheer Zamata) meeting her suitors: guest host Chris Pine, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Pete Davidson, and Kenan Thompson. Instead of attempting to, you know, get acquainted with Rachel, the men fall all over themselves to make everything about race as the narrator declares "it's our most progressive season ever."
As the men get out the limo, they make a wide range of cringeworthy remarks. One is eager to tell Rachel that he's dated a black girl before (well, uh, technically they just kissed in a dark club), while another can't wait to mansplain the importance of the film Get Out. In short, the eye roll emoji was designed for people like this.
When Chris Pine gets out of the limo, things go well for a hot second — until he declares that he and Rachel actually have a lot in common because (wait for it) "white men are the new minority." Audiences collectively facepalm, and Rachel hurls roses at the limo in frustration.
"One charming, accomplished lawyer. Twenty-five hot dummies," the narrator declares.
Not to be overly cynical or anything, but the contestants might want to watch this sketch for a quick primer on how not to behave this season.
