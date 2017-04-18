With just a little over a month to spare, ABC has released the first poster featuring Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to People, and we're seeing red — in a good way. The 31-year-old new star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette made her debut in a dress that gives a not-so-subtle nod to the franchise. Do you see it?
It's pretty hard to miss the biggest part of the number: the bottom. Rather than going with a slinky, subtle look, Rachel has upped the wow-factor to never-before-seen heights. It's red, it's puffy, it's chiffon, and it looks exactly like a rose, which is the signature symbol used on the show to dictate who stays and who goes. Giving the final rose is the biggest moment in any Bachelorette's career, and now Rachel is signaling just how seriously she takes this responsibility by embodying the rose herself.
Advertisement
That's not the only splash the star is making this season. Rachel Lindsay is the first Black Bachelorette to lead the show, which is a pretty big moment.
“I’m happy to represent myself as a Black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love,” she told People after the announcement. “Honestly, it’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette."
This calm and cool mindset is a part of what makes her such a perfect fit for this role, and she has a great perspective about the season ahead.
"I’m obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity but I don’t feel added pressure being the first Black Bachelorette, because to me I’m just a Black woman trying to find love," she continued to People. "Yes, I’m doing [it] on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is."
The dress, though? It's definitely elevating the Bachelorette fashion game.
Advertisement