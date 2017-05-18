Can We Stop Giving Johnny Depp Softball Questions?

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host put Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star Johnny Depp in the show's "hot seat." But for a man whose ex-wife has accused him of domestic violence, the "hot seat" questions were decidedly lukewarm.
Some of the questions Depp had to answer included a discussion of his favorite body part, his "favorite swear word," and the weirdest place he's "hooked up with someone." (The answer to that last question, if you're curious, is "the trunk of a car... enclosed.")
Yes, DeGeneres is the host of a lighthearted daytime talk show, not an investigative journalist. Yes, Depp has a movie to promote — if anything, we should direct our outrage toward Disney for continuing to employ the actor after the allegations and reported photos emerged. But who can blame Disney, really, when our own president is a man who's talked about grabbing women "by the pussy?" If allegations of sexual assault aren't enough to stop someone from becoming commander in chief, claims of violence aren't going to stop a Hollywood franchise from continuing, either.
Still, it's uncomfortable to see Depp in such lighthearted conversations. The media, and the general moviegoing public, shouldn't forget about Amber Heard's claims and the former couple's ugly divorce proceedings.
Again, it's not DeGeneres' fault for asking safe questions. But it's on us to remember Heard's side of the story, even if it's no longer in the headlines.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
