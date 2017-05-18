The Presidential Line Of Succession Is Actually Super Long

In the event that a sitting president dies, is impeached, or resigns, there's an entire list of people slated to take over to ensure the country continues to run smoothly. The presidential line of succession is actually pretty long, just in case a catastrophe hits Washington, D.C., or multiple people are unable or unwilling to serve as president.
Even though the word "impeachment" began swirling around the minute President Trump won the 2016 election, he won't be removed from office any time soon. Impeachment is a very long, very complicated process that is political, not judicial. And despite the federal probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, there isn't clear evidence that he's committed an impeachable offense, nor are there enough Republicans in Congress calling for him to be removed from office.
But, plenty of people are already googling who would take over for Trump (if you type "presidential" into Google, the first two terms that pop up are "presidential impeachment" and "presidential succession line"). It can't hurt to be informed, right?
You're probably aware the vice president is the first person in line to take over the Oval Office should something happen to the president, but after the VP comes the speaker of the House and the Senate president, followed by the president's entire Cabinet.
Here's the full breakdown of the order of succession and who currently holds each position.
3. Senate President Pro Tempore: Orrin Hatch
5. Secretary of the Treasury: Steven Mnuchin
6. Secretary of Defense: James Mattis
8. Secretary of the Interior: Ryan Zinke
9. Secretary of Agriculture: Sonny Perdue
10. Secretary of Commerce: Wilbur Ross
11. Secretary of Labor: Alexander Acosta
14. Secretary of Transportation: Elaine Chao (ineligible for the presidency; not a natural-born citizen)
17. Secretary of Veterans Affairs: David Shulkin
18. Secretary of Homeland Security: John Kelly
Of course, it's highly unlikely the 18th person in line will ever take over as president, but it doesn't hurt to be prepared.
