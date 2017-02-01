Rex Tillerson has been confirmed as the new secretary of state. Senators voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve Tillerson's nomination to be the nation's chief diplomat. He was chosen by President Trump in early December. Most Senate Democrats opposed Tillerson's nomination, angering Republicans who considered the former Exxon Mobil CEO to be highly qualified for the post. Sen. Ben Cardin, the Foreign Relations Committee's top Democrat, says he feared Tillerson would be a "yes man" and would not be able to prevent Trump from pursuing a misguided foreign policy that leads the country "on a march of folly." But Republicans had the numbers to push Tillerson's nomination through. Three Democrats — Mark Warner (Virginia), Heidi Heitkamp (North Dakota), and Joe Manchin III (West Virginia) — also voted "yes," crossing party lines. Tillerson's ties to Russia and his stand on sanctioning Moscow have been a point of contention leading up to the vote.
