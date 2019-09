What Does Betsy DeVos’ Appointment Mean For Our Kids?

Of course, DeVos lacks any experience remotely relevant to running — no, rebuilding — our nation's public school system. But voting vastly inexperienced people into positions of tremendous power seems to be America's thing these days. The problem isn't just the horrible example this sets for our kids (If you're rich enough, you can do whatever you want! Destroy some schools, grab some pussies !). The bigger tragedy of DeVos' confirmation is the fact that half of the Senate voted against her complete lack of qualifications, while half voted for her status as a billionaire. It was the presidential election (and democracy's dauntless but fruitless hope for faithless electors) repeating itself, except this time, only kids will suffer the consequences. DeVos' appointment is a reflection of our country's arbitrary, dangerous divide — the two-party system that is ultimately destroying America.