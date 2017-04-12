Ben Carson Got Stuck In An Elevator & It Was A Whole Thing

Ben Carson getting trapped in an elevator at one of the public facilities he is now in charge of is all the proof we need that Karma is real— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 12, 2017
Ben Carson being stuck in an elevator in a public housing building is God reminding us that she always has the last word.— deray mckesson (@deray) April 12, 2017
TFW you're Alonzo Mourning, you find yourself hanging out with Ben Carson for some reason, but he gets stuck in an elevator. pic.twitter.com/3hNRzXOsLK— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 12, 2017
HUD Secretary Ben Carson got stuck in a housing development elevator today. From inside he was heard saying "this is a very spacious studio"— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) April 12, 2017
Miami police authorities have released this video footage of Ben Carson moments before he got stuck in the elevator. pic.twitter.com/JMrS6lqAlP— NUFF ? (@nuffsaidNY) April 12, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Sec Ben Carson gets stuck in an elevator. Forced to eat the other passengers to survive.— (((WayneSchneider))) (@WayneASchneider) April 12, 2017
Ben Carson stuck in an elevator! These SNL @nbcsnl skits write themselves! pic.twitter.com/cubjZINgb6— Lea (@justmelea) April 12, 2017
Realizing he could go, could go down, but he's stuck going nowhere, Ben Carson has an epiphany that the elevator is a metaphor for his life.— Bob Dawson (@xsstringer) April 12, 2017
Ben Carson got stuck in an elevator, meanwhile America is stuck in the 1960s under the Trump agenda.— Simar (@sahluwal) April 12, 2017
What a perfect metaphor for Ben Carson being in charge of HUD. https://t.co/7rondncRni— teropaananen (@teropaananen) April 12, 2017
HUD Secretary Ben Carson getting stuck in a public housing elevator is straight out of a Veep episode. (By @ToddDracula) pic.twitter.com/7yjwdJCx1i— CAFE (@cafedotcom) April 12, 2017