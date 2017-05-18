Under-The-Radar Beauty Buys The 1% LOVES

There are a few things we've come to expect from celebrities: They wear a lot of designer gowns, they have the beauty industry's best and brightest at their beck and call, and they often rave about pricey cosmetic brands.
The fact is, celebrity endorsements are ubiquitous today, especially in the personal hygiene, grooming, and cosmetics market. That's why it's so refreshing — and honestly, a touch surprising – to hear an A-lister declare his or her love for an under-the-radar beauty product, like eco-conscious buys or foreign beauty finds. Luckily, a lot of celebs know there's a whole world of lesser-known beauty products ripe for the picking — and we're so here for their recommendations.
Check out a few of our favorites, ahead.