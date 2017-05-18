Story from Beauty

The Heartwarming Story Behind Kat Von D's Newest Liquid Lipsticks

Rachel Krause
There are plenty of reasons to love Kat Von D’s insanely popular makeup line — like the unparalleled lasting power behind the Tattoo Liner, for one — but her commitment to creating high-quality, high-performance products using only cruelty-free and vegan formulations ranks at the top of that list. Now, Von D just announced her plans to take that pledge one step further: She’s launching four new liquid lipsticks, the proceeds from which will go directly to animal rescue group Farm Sanctuary — and, by extension, the adorable sheep friends you saw hanging out on its must-follow Instagram.
Von D teased the first of the upcoming releases on Instagram yesterday, a “terra-cotta brick shade” named Hilda, after the very first animal rescued by Farm Sanctuary back in 1986. The makeup mogul shared Hilda’s heartbreaking story in the caption — but don’t worry, there’s a happy ending. (Unlike My Dog Skip, which succeeded in traumatizing every ‘90s kid for life.)
I've been testing out 4 NEW SHADES for the upcoming @katvondbeauty charity this year which proceeds will benefit @farmsanctuary! I'm naming this beautiful terra-cotta brick shade: "Hilda" - after the very first animal rescued by @farmsanctuary in 1986. Hilda was a sheep that had been found discarded on top of a pile of dead animals in a stockyard left to die slowly from starvation and neglect. Thankfully, because of compassionate activists like @genebaur and the folks over at @farmsanctuary, innocent animals [just like Hilda] are rescued, rehabilitated, and given a chance to live a long, loving life - and I can't wait to raise money from these 4 new Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shades to donate to @farmsanctuary! @katvondbeauty will be posting sneak peeks of all 4 new shades from the Farm Sanctuary Collection soon, so stay tuned! [one of them is a metallic foil midnight blue that you're gonna go crazy about!] and as always, all @katvondbeauty lipsticks are #crueltyfree and #vegan! ? #comingsoon #limitededition #beautythatgivesback #farmsanctuary #nothingwrongwithkindness

“I can’t wait to raise money from these 4 new Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shades to donate to Farm Sanctuary,” Von D wrote. There are no official details about the launch just yet, but Von D says her eponymous brand will be revealing “sneak peeks” of the rest of the shades in the Farm Sanctuary Collection soon.
Stay tuned for more information, so you can help to save the animals and perfect your long-lasting makeup game — one liquid lipstick at a time.
