I've been testing out 4 NEW SHADES for the upcoming @katvondbeauty charity this year which proceeds will benefit @farmsanctuary! I'm naming this beautiful terra-cotta brick shade: "Hilda" - after the very first animal rescued by @farmsanctuary in 1986. Hilda was a sheep that had been found discarded on top of a pile of dead animals in a stockyard left to die slowly from starvation and neglect. Thankfully, because of compassionate activists like @genebaur and the folks over at @farmsanctuary, innocent animals [just like Hilda] are rescued, rehabilitated, and given a chance to live a long, loving life - and I can't wait to raise money from these 4 new Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shades to donate to @farmsanctuary! @katvondbeauty will be posting sneak peeks of all 4 new shades from the Farm Sanctuary Collection soon, so stay tuned! [one of them is a metallic foil midnight blue that you're gonna go crazy about!] and as always, all @katvondbeauty lipsticks are #crueltyfree and #vegan! ? #comingsoon #limitededition #beautythatgivesback #farmsanctuary #nothingwrongwithkindness

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on May 17, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT