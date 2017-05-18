About That Time Andy Cohen Drank Amber Tamblyn's Breast Milk

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has always been a freewheeling parade of celebrity oddities — Andy Cohen has that effect on people. Plus, it's a live show, and there's alcohol involved. Wednesday night's episode featured one such oddity, as most episodes do: Andy Cohen tried Amber Tamblyn's breast milk.
"Your husband David Cross has tasted your breast milk," Cohen began on last night's show. "That caused such a thing."
Tamblyn and her comedian husband did in fact enjoy a viral moment Tuesday when she told Us Weekly that Cross "loved" the sample.
"He loved it," the mother of one told Us. "At first, he was like, 'I'm not so sure about this.' I was like, 'This is an honorary thing that husbands have to do is drink their wives' breast milk!'"
Cohen, by contrast, did not love his taste of the substance.
"Wait, do you want to taste it?" Tamblyn, 34, asked the host.
"Am I trying Amber Tamblyn's breast milk?" Cohen asked incredulously. Believe you me, Cohen, we were just as incredulous.
"Want me to make you a white Russian?" Tamblyn asked. She then started a chant with her co-guest Tinsley Mortimer: "Chug, chug, chug, chug!"
Cohen took a quick sip from one of Tamblyn's pre-pumped bottles and washed it down with a shot of tequila. So, what's the mouthfeel on mother's milk, according to Andy Cohen?
"It's very sweet," the host said, wrinkling his nose. In the same segment, Tamblyn admitted that she's tasted Blake Lively's breast milk, which adds a whole new dimension to The Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants.
Cohen, 48, later tweeted about the event. "I DRANK AMBER TAMBLYN'S BREAST MILK AND I AM FREAKING OUT," he wrote. Such is the type of stuff that happens on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen — that's why it's such a good show.
Tamblyn appeared on the show to promote her film Paint It Black, which hits theaters May 19. Watch the full clip of the breast milk taste-testing, below.
