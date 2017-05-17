Oh, what people will do for love.
Amber Tamblyn, who just made her directorial debut with Paint It Black in New York City, told Us Weekly that her hubby, comedian David Cross, sampled some of her breast milk and had a surprising reaction.
"He loved it," Tamblyn told Us. "At first, he was like, 'I'm not so sure about this.' I was like, 'This is an honorary thing that husbands have to do is drink their wives' breast milk!'"
Tamblyn and Cross welcomed their baby girl Marlow into the world in February, and if their Instagram accounts are any indication, they seem to be having a lot of fun with parenting.
"Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights," Cross captioned the photo. "I'm investigating."
Another post from Tamblyn's account shows the new dad strolling the streets of Brooklyn.
"Stars They're Just Like Us: Comedic actor and Potpourri Artist Zach Galifianakis seen strolling through Brooklyn with his baby," she wrote under the pic.
Aw, so cute.
Back to the breast milk sipping. Though it may seem unconventional for a woman's partner to drink her breast milk, a quick Google search proves that the thought isn't all that uncommon.
In fact, in 2015 a number of stories, such as this one from Newsweek, circulated after numbers of blackmarket breast milk purchases spiked.
Many doctors, including Dr. Sarah Steele of Queen Mary University of London, advised against the practice.
Steele, who contributed to a piece on the consumption of human breast milk in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, told CBS News that "human breast milk is not delivering the nutritional benefit it touts online." She later added, "nutritionally, there is less protein in breast milk than other milks like cow's milk."
Additionally, doctors have warned that breast milk can carry a variety of diseases, such as HIV.
So, while taste testing your partner's milk probably won't hurt you, it might be best not to plan on adding the beverage to your daily breakfast.
