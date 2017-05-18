For the first time since she gave birth to her second child, daughter Amalia, Natalie Portman stepped out on the red carpet.
While she's kept a low profile since little Amalia's arrival, Portman's high-fashion return involved a lot of Dior and one completely flawless look. Vogue reports that Portman made an appearance in the South of France to celebrate her brand-new campaign fragrance campaign for Miss Dior — she's been the face of Dior Beauty since 2010.
During a pre-Cannes Film Festival event, Portman hosted 150 guests at the Château de la Colle Noir. Not only was it the first time that fashion fans would lay eyes on the new campaign, it was the first time most fans saw Portman post-baby. For the occasion, Portman wore a velvet dress from Dior's fall 2017 collection. And although she's the face of the brand's beauty arm, she kept her makeup and hair simple and understated.
Advertisement
"Miss Dior is the fragrance of the heart, so it's nice to be here to celebrate this perfume of love," Portman said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "This new campaign of ‘What would you do for love?’ is so beautiful to celebrate at this incredibly magical place on Earth."
Vogue adds that Portman and her stylist, Kate Young, often go for more low-key looks, even for high-glam events like this. While a few of the guests wore straight-from-the-runway Dior looks, Portman's easy, breezy look had her looking polished and pretty without looking overdone. The navy dress didn't get any extras, save for a Fred Leighton cuff and simple sandals.
The night ended with a fireworks display — Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, looked on alongside fellow guests Aymeline Valade and Lily Donaldson — but the most explosive thing may be the knowledge that Portman's back on the red carpet scene. Which means there are plenty more major fashion moments to come.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement