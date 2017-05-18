During a pre-Cannes Film Festival event, Portman hosted 150 guests at the Château de la Colle Noir. Not only was it the first time that fashion fans would lay eyes on the new campaign, it was the first time most fans saw Portman post-baby. For the occasion, Portman wore a velvet dress from Dior's fall 2017 collection. And although she's the face of the brand's beauty arm, she kept her makeup and hair simple and understated.