Harry Styles Got Emotional Listening To A Gospel Choir Cover His Song

It's not uncommon to see photos of fans losing all composure when they're in the presence of Harry Styles. The ex-One Direction member's new solo project is giving him plenty of time with his fans, who are often seen crying, shaking, and generally just losing it when they're around him. But the feeling is mutual. Harper's Bazaar reports that the singer got emotional when he heard a gospel choir perform his tunes.
"Having a song that I'd written and having these 26 gospel singers with a conductor and me sitting there — it just felt like it was growing into its own thing," Styles says in a clip. "It was pretty amazing."
Advertisement
The short video is part of an Apple Music documentary, Harry Styles: Behind the Album. In the excerpt, fans can see Styles clutch his face, his surprised and appreciative expression showing just how much he's blown away by hearing the choir interpret his song. It's refreshing to see such a huge star (according to Billboard, his self-titled solo debut will hit the charts at No. 1) lose his composure over a musical moment. After hearing the choir's epic refrains, Styles even rushes to one member of the group and pulls her in for a big hug. It's sweet and sentimental, but it's also 100% sincere.
Styles, who has been making the rounds at the late night talk show circuit, is promoting his new album and single, "Sign of the Times," while simultaneously wearing amazing (millennial pink) suits and showing critics that he is, indeed, a legitimate talent. And while Styles teased a possible 1D reunion, it looks like for the time being, he'll be basking in his newly earned solo fame.
Check out the video, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement